‘No sign of rape found after autopsy’

Kolkata: Though the family of the woman whose burnt body was found near a Puja pandal of Krishnanagar had alleged that she was raped before being murdered, no sign of any sexual assault was spotted during the autopsy.



Also, there were no signs of any physical abuse on the body. The body was found to be about 90 per cent burnt, including her upper and lower parts.

According to sources, all the burn marks found on the woman’s body were of ‘third or fourth degree’. The autopsy report stated that the body was set on fire with something like kerosene oil. Traces of carbon were found in the lungs.

Samples were collected from viscera, uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes, uterus for further examination. However, several questions about the incident are still unanswered. Cops found out that on October 15, several calls were made by the lover of the woman who has already been arrested.

Police are trying to find out whether the calls were made for normal conversations or they were having some relationship disputes.

This apart, cops are also nurturing the angle of a third person who might have come between the woman and her lover. These apart, the accused had claimed that he did not meet the woman on October 15. However, the mobile tower location of two persons was found in almost the same area.