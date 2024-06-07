No sign of migratory birds yet in Raiganj Kulik Bird Sanctuary

Raiganj: With no signs yet of migratory birds in the Kulik Bird Sanctuary in Raiganj, North Dinajpur, has left the birders and environmentalists worried. Migratory birds generally start converging in the Kulik Bird Sanctuary by the last week of May.

Every year around 80000 to 100000 migratory birds, including Egrets, Open-billed storks, Black Crowned Night Herons, Pond Herons and Cormorants from Coastal areas and South Asian countries visit Kulik Bird Sanctuary, the second largest bird sanctuary in Asia.

The birds start arriving in the last week of May. After nesting, mating and giving birth to young ones, they start to leave the sanctuary around the middle of October. During this period a large number of tourists visit the sanctuary to watch the birds.

Amit Sharma, a birder said: “Though the first week of June is nearly over, the birds have not yet arrived. We are worried. Tourists who visit the sanctuary are also upset.”

Gautam Tantia, secretary of the North Dinajpur unit of an association said: “In the absence of rains and the prevailing hot weather, migratory birds are late in arriving at the Kulik Bird Sanctuary. For the same reason last year, birds also came late and their numbers were less than in previous years.

On the other hand, many water bodies have been filled up for construction purposes near the bird sanctuary in the last few years. Facing scarcity of food, they are also spreading to distant places. We urged the officials of Raiganj Social Forestry division to arrange for more food for birds in the sanctuary.”

Dawa Sangma Sherpa, The Divisional Forest Officer of Raiganj Social Forestry division said: “Like last year, The arrival of the birds is late owing to the prevailing hot weather. We expect that they will arrive soon. We have already made arrangements for adequate food for the birds.”