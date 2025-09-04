No sight, only insight: Cooch Behar teacher transforms lives through resilience

Cooch Behar: At Ghoghar Kuthi High School in Cooch Behar, the loudest sound each morning is not the school bell—it is the soft yet powerful voice of a teacher who cannot see his students, yet helps them see the world more clearly. His name is Bipadtaran Das and though visually-impaired since birth, he has become a beacon of knowledge and courage for an entire community.

Bipadtaran’s story is one of resilience against crushing odds. Orphaned young and raised in poverty, he never regained his vision due to lack of treatment. But his determination was brighter than any obstacle. With the support of relatives and kind-hearted benefactors, he completed his schooling, studied at St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and Jadavpur University, and finally cleared the School Service Commission examination in 2007 to become a teacher at Ghoghar Kuthi High School.

Skepticism greeted his appointment, but it quickly turned to admiration. Students discovered that while their teacher had no eyesight, he had extraordinary insight. Using Braille and sheer dedication, Bipadtaran crafted lessons that lit up young minds.

For his students, he is more than a teacher. “Sir teaches us very beautifully. That’s why when Sir has a class, I myself go to bring him from the office to the classroom,” said students Babita Mondal and Tanushree Roy with pride.

Bipadtaran, ever humble, calls the love of his pupils his greatest reward. “I became a teacher after a long struggle. The affection I receive here gives me strength,” he said, recalling with emotion how students even argue over who gets to guide him to class.

Headmaster Pradeep Pramanik echoes the sentiment: “The way Bipadtaran teaches is remarkable. We are truly proud to have him in our school.”