No respite: Mercury breaches 40 degree C-mark in S Bengal dists

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the heatwave conditions will prevail in various South Bengal districts till Monday.



Mercury has already crossed 40 degree Celsius in several South Bengal districts.

According to the MeT office warning, many of the districts in the western parts of Bengal will witness the highest temperature at 44 degree Celsius in the two days. Bankura registered its highest temperature at 41.6 degree Celsius while Panagarh in West Burdwan saw its highest temperature at around 42 degree Celsius, Asansol at 41, Purulia 40, Midnapore 41. City’s temperature has been hovering at 40 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature in Malda in North Bengal is also reaching almost 40 degree Celsius and South Dinajpur at around 38.

The MeT office already alerted the heatwave and loo situation in various South Bengal districts in the next couple of days due to the impact of hot western air that is entering Bengal.

There is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal in the next 7 days. There will be a gradual rise in the temperature by 2 to 3 degrees in many parts of Bengal as well as in the country in the next 2-3 days, a weather official said. February this year had witnessed the hottest days in the history of more than 100 years.

The weather office has also put some restrictions for the people amidst heat wave conditions. It has urged the people not to step out in the sun between 11 am and 4 pm in all the western districts where the mercury has already touched 40 degree Celsius. People have been requested to take sufficient drinking water even if they are not thirsty to avoid dehydration.

The city doctors have suggested that people, particularly those that are going out, must drink adequate amounts of water and liquid substances. They are also advised to carry umbrellas, to avoid the sun rays falling directly on their heads. People can also use sunglasses to get relief from the sun’s glare. The people are urged to wear cotton dresses, to get some relief. They have also advised against drinking aerated soft drinks from roadside stalls.