No respite in sight from heavy rains, thunderstorms till July 29

Kolkata: The districts of South Bengal will get no respite from rainfall at least till July 29, the Alipore weather office predicted on Friday. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind (speed 30-40kmph) is expected to accompany the rain at one or two places over all the districts of South Bengal till Sunday.

The depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh that remained about 150 km west-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), about 60 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal), 80 km east of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 100 km south-southeast of Kolkata (West Bengal) till Friday afternoon is very likely to move west–northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha and Jharkhand during next 24 hours.

“Under the influence of the above systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over districts of South Bengal during the next 24 hours,” said an official of Alipore weather office.

The weather office predicted heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) at one or two places over Purulia, Bankura, South 24-Parganas districts on Saturday and light to moderate rain/thundershower at most places over South Bengal.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) is very likely at one or two places over Nadia and Murshidabad districts while light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely at many places over South Bengal.

On Monday, heavy rain is likely to hit one or two places over Nadia and North 24-Parganas, while light to moderate rain/thundershower is likely at most places over South Bengal.

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, East and West Midnapore, while light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over South Bengal.

Districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kalimpong will also receive good rainfall in the next few days.