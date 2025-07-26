‘No respite from rain till Thursday’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted widespread rainfall in several south Bengal districts till Thursday. The low-pressure area off the West Bengal coast moved in a west-northwest direction.

Several north Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, the MeT office added.

The Weather office on Saturday said that the low-pressure system moved towards Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued for all the south Bengal districts. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till Tuesday.

The intensity of rainfall may, however, slightly drop on Sunday and Monday but from next Tuesday the rainfall will intensify due to the possibility of the formation of another low-pressure area in the North Bay of Bengal.

Kolkata and its adjoining areas received heavy rains for the last few days.

The weather office said that scattered rain accompanied by thunder showers with wind speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour will occur in Kolkata and adjoining areas for the next two days.

The same forecast has been issued for districts like Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan, West Burdwan etc.