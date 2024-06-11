‘No respite from heatwave-like situation in next couple of days’

Kolkata: People in South Bengal will have no respite from the heatwave-like situation at least in the next couple of days while in North Bengal there is a prediction of heavy rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has issued an orange alert of heavy rainfall for North Bengal districts and yellow alert of heatwave for western districts like Bankura, West Burdwan, West Midnapore, Birbhum.

There will be no respite from the hot and humid conditions for the people in South Bengal with Kolkata’s highest temperature about to touch 40 degree Celsius. The MeT office said that the southwest monsoon will enter South Bengal after June 13.

The four districts in western parts of Bengal, including Bankura, West Burdwan, West Midnapore may see a rise in the highest temperature up to 44 degree Celsius in the next few days. Humidity related discomfort will continue to haunt the people in all the South Bengal districts. The districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong in North Bengal will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next couple of days.

“Heatwave conditions are also likely in parts of Gangetic West Bengal until June 13. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were expected in isolated pockets till June 13 in South Bengal and in parts of Bihar till June 12. They were likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh until June 14. The fresh spell of heatwave is expected mainly due to an anticyclone which is causing subsidence of hot air over northwest India,” a weather official said. Monsoon advanced into more parts of the North Arabian Sea and Maharashtra on Monday. Heatwave conditions are likely in pockets of Jammu division, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next 5 days.

After 15 years, Bengal has witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May this year. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal on May 25. In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May. Monsoon entered North Bengal on May 31 this year.