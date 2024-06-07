‘No respite for South Bengal region from heat until Monday’

Kolkata: Hot and uncomfortable weather will prevail in South Bengal districts till Monday.

However, there may be scattered rainfall in some pockets, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore. Heavy rainfall alert has, however, been issued for north Bengal districts.

The MeT office said that there may be heavy rainfall in five north Bengal districts in the next couple of days while in south Bengal a heatwave-like situation may prevail. Western districts like West Midnapore, Bankura, West Burdwan will face heat wave situations till Monday. There may be a thunderstorm happening in some pockets of south Bengal in the middle of the next week.

Southwest monsoon may enter South Bengal after June 10 bringing rainfall in several districts. Monsoon had already entered north Bengal a few days ago. The weather office said that the South Bengal districts are yet to welcome the rainy season. The onset of south-west monsoons in the southern parts of the state is likely next week. The day temperatures in the city have been normal in the past few days.

However, the high percentage of humidity has triggered discomfort in the weather.

After 15 years, Bengal has witnessed the entry of Monsoon rains in May this year. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the Monsoon entered north Bengal on May 25.

In 2006 and 2007, Monsoon entered north Bengal in May. Monsoon entered north Bengal on May 31 this year. But the pre-monsoon season is going on in the south.