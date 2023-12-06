‘No report of child trafficking in Kolkata in 2022’

While Delhi topped the chart in crime against children with 7400 cases as per the 2022 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Kolkata stands 10th among 19 cities with 602 cases.

Also, the chargesheet rate of Delhi is very poor with only 32.7 per cent, while the chargesheet rate of Kolkata is 61.1 per cent.

According to the NCRB report, in Delhi, 44 children were murdered while one child was abetted to commit suicide in 2022.

In Bengaluru 20 children were murdered while three children were abetted to commit suicide in 2022.

In Kolkata, two children were murdered in 2022.

Apart from murder cases in Delhi, the number of child abductions is also quite high. According to the NCRB report, 5590

children were kidnapped in 2022 from Delhi.

The figure of child abductions in Kolkata in 2022 is 396. Apart from kidnapping, Delhi also topped in the human trafficking of children as well with 469 children trafficked in 2022. However, no such crimes against children were committed in Kolkata in 2022.

The NCRB report also indicates that the number of sexual offences against children is also high in Delhi with 1529 victims in 1511 cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In Kolkata, the figure of cases and victims of sexual offences against children is 188.