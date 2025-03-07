‘No rally near JU till March 13 sans court nod’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed that no political organisations would be allowed till March 13 around the vicinity of Jadavpur University (JU) to conduct any programme without permission of the court.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was moved by a petitioner, a member of a political party, seeking permission to organise a rally from Sulekha More to Jadavpur Police Station on March 9 since the police allegedly didn’t give permission.

The state counsel said no scope was granted to the state to consider the permission sought for. The court observed that there has been certain agitation by the students resulting in a politically surcharged atmosphere.

Further, on the basis of an intelligence report with regard to JU situation and keeping in mind the ongoing board examinations, the state objected

to such a rally.

The court allowed the petitioner to hold a peaceful rally of 750 individuals, between 11 am to 3 pm on March 9 (Sunday). The rally would start from Navina Cinema Hall (PA Shah Road) and end at 100 yards from Jadavpur Police Station.

The police authorities would barricade the distance of 100 yards from the police station and ensure the rally doesn’t travel beyond the barricade.

No loudspeakers or microphones would be used. No public servants should be manhandled in the course of the rally, court directed.

Further, the court disallowed political organisations from conducting any programme without court’s permission till March 13 around the vicinity of JU. Police authorities would keep a strict vigilance.