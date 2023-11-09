No rainfall on Kali Puja, says weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that there will be no rainfall in South Bengal on Kali Puja as the weather will remain clear throughout the week.



The city’s lowest temperature may hover around 20-22 degree Celsius in the current week while humidity level may remain between 46-96 per cent. The city on Wednesday registered its highest temperature of the day at 29.4 degree Celsius.

The MeT office said that a low pressure has formed over the Arabian Sea but it will lose strength in the region. It will therefore have hardly any impact on the weather system of Bengal.

There will be no major changes in the temperature in South Bengal districts in the next 5-7 days. Most of the districts in the western parts of Bengal will witness mercury dropping below 17-18 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. Mercury dropped below 20 degrees Celsius in several districts in the Western parts of the state in the previous week.

Sky will remain clear in most of the South Bengal districts and there will be a steady flow of North wind into South Bengal. Some of the hilly regions of North Bengal may however receive light rainfall. The MeT office had earlier forecast that people would witness colder weather before Kali Puja as the cold North wind has been entering South Bengal districts.