No rainfall for a fortnight, paddy cultivation affected

Raiganj: There has been no rainfall for more than a fortnight in Raiganj, Hemtabad, Itahar and Kaliyaganj blocks of North Dinajpur district.



If this weather continues with no rainfall then Aman paddy cultivation will be adversely affected. The North Dinajpur agriculture officials have sent a report to the state departments on these lines. Places where the farmers are totally dependent on rain for paddy cultivation are expected to be affected the most.

According to the Raiganj Sub Divisional Agriculture office, monsoon rain till date has been recorded at 279 mm in Raiganj; Hemtabad-325mm; Kaliyaganj-195 mm and Itahar-268 mm. Normally more than 500 mm rainfall is required for normal paddy cultivation during this period.

Sudip Kumar Sarkar Sub Divisional Agricultural officer of Raiganj said: “Aman paddy plants have already been sown in the fields.

Now the plants need regular water. There has been no rainfall in more than a fortnight in Raiganj subdivision. In some places farmers are taking the help of irrigation, but where there is no scope of irrigation, farmers are waiting for rain. If there is no rain the plants will be damaged.”

Priyanath Das, the Deputy Director of Agriculture of North Dinajpur said: “ In the absence of rainfall paddy fields in many places of Raiganj, Hemtabad, Itahar and Kaliyaganj have dried up...”