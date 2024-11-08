‘No pvt hosp can charge patient registration fee more than once’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has said that no private hospital can charge a patient registration fee more than once during the entire period of treatment in the OPD.

The private hospitals can only claim registration fees from the patients once when they come to the OPD for the first time. During the follow-up treatment, the patients will no longer be required to provide registration fees for the second time.

While hearing a case on Wednesday, the WBCERC found that a private hospital on Shakespeare Sarani charged a patient an additional OPD consultation fee of Rs 250 apart from doctor fees.

The private hospital claimed that additional charge is only applicable if the patient comes for a follow-up after six months.

Earlier the WBCERC had said that no private hospital can charge additional OPD consultation fee from patients who come back with investigative reports within 15 days post the primary consultation. The health panel had asked all private hospitals to extend the window period from seven days to 15 days.

Most private hospitals said there was a specific duration prescribed to OPD patients, during which they must come back with the reports. Patients have to provide a registration fee apart from doctors’ fees at the time they go to a private health establishment to consult a doctor.

The WBCERC now has clearly pointed out that a registration fee can only be collected from a patient one time.

During the follow-up visits, no patients will be required to pay the amount.

Registration fee varies from one private hospital to another.