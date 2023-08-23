‘No protocol being followed during raids, arriving without intimation’

Kolkata: Alluding to Monday’s raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in several places in connection with the agency’s probe into alleged irregularities in appointments in state-aided schools, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that there are certain protocols that need to be followed during a raid else it amounts to harassment.



The Enforcement Directorate on Monday searched the offices of a private limited firm in New Alipore, Joka and Thakurpukur.

Sujay Krishna Bhadra, also known as Kalighater Kaku, arrested by the agency in May, allegedly had links with the company.

During a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, alluding to the ED raids Mamata said that they were there the whole night on Monday. She said she came to know of it from a lawyer.

Mamata said: “I came to know about it at 6 am”. She added: “Suppose the police randomly appear at your place without informing you. What is the protocol? Either you come with a warrant or inform someone in the home. In case of a raid, others in the house should be there too. Many do not know English well and cannot draft in Bengali. They need the help of a lawyer.”

She said: “There is also a security issue. Who knows that you are not hiding any explosives or guns during the raid, or planting money somewhere?” She clarified they did not come to Harish Chatterjee Street. “Let them come if they want to”.