‘No prog is successful without participation of people’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on the 22nd day of Trinamool-e Nabajowar campaign interacted with his party leaders and workers at a camp in West Burdwan’s Galsi. He listened to various issues and problems of dedicated workers of the party at Panchayat and block levels.



Later in the day, Banerjee tweeted: “No programme is successful without the participation of people. I listened to the problems at Panchayat and block level and the demands of our party men. I am committed to ensure that the people in the grass root level receive the benefits of all the state government schemes. We have to iron out the difficulties due to which people are not getting utmost benefits. We will also have to ensure that our organization gets strengthened where it is weak.”

Banerjee offered prayers at Gurunanak Gurdwara at Panagarh. People thronged in from different quarters to get a glimpse of Banerjee.

He also took part in a massive roadshow in Panagarh as a part of Jana Sanjog Yatra. The roadshow turned into a sea of people.

On his Twitter handle, Banerjee wrote: “I have become speechless to see your support in West Burdwan. I am spellbound to see how you came, accepted me and told me about your problems. My heart was filled in joy as the elderly people blessed me and also got love from the younger generations. People of Bengal have made out every programme successful. People have taken part in “Trinamool-e-jana-jowar” campaign in large numbers.”