‘No Primary TET will be held this year’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has announced that no primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be held this year. Goutam Pal, president of WBBPE, made the announcement on Monday, citing several reasons for the decision.

Pal explained that the results of last year’s TET have not yet been published, causing a delay in holding the next TET. “We want to give the candidates who qualified in TET 2022 and those who will qualify in TET 2023 a chance to participate in the recruitment process before holding another TET,” he stated. He indicated that the TET will be held next year. The primary TET 2023 was conducted on December 24, 2023, with approximately 2.73 lakh participants. However, nearly ten months later, the results have yet to be published. According to the President of WBBPE, ongoing legal issues are responsible for this delay. “There are some ongoing cases.

That’s why we are keeping the publishing of the TET 2023 results on hold. We will proceed with the results once these matters are resolved,” he said.

The legal complications arose when some candidates complained about incorrect questions in previous TET exams, with 23 incorrect questions in TET 2017 and 24 in TET 2022. The Calcutta High Court (HC) had directed to set up a committee consisting of experts from Calcutta University, Visva-Bharati, Jadavpur University, and WBBPE to look into the matter. Some candidates recently appealed to the Supreme Court (SC) against the Calcutta HC’s order, but the SC upheld the order and the case was dismissed, as withdrawn.