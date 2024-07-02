No prediction of heavy rain in Kolkata yet: MeT

Kolkata: Scattered rainfall will continue in several South Bengal districts in the next couple of days but there has been no prediction of heavy rainfall in Kolkata yet, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



The MeT office said a thunderstorm accompanied with scattered rainfall will happen in various South Bengal districts till next Sunday. There will be no major changes in the temperature in Kolkata and its adjoining districts. It is expected that the intensity of rainfall in some of the districts from Wednesday. Lightning may also occur in some places. The monsoon has already engulfed the entire South Bengal.

Conditions are favourable for spells of light to moderate to continue in Kolkata for the next few more days. This will prevent the mercury from rising, said the MeT office. The city on Tuesday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 27.1 per cent. The highest temperature was registered at 30.6 degree Celsius on Monday.

North Bengal districts will receive moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the week. Heavy rainfall alert has been issued by the MeT office for the districts Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. In case of North Bengal, the intensity of rainfall may reduce on Wednesday.

It may again go up towards the end of the current week, said the weather office.

Though Kolkata received light to moderate rainfall with some one or two heavy spells in between in the last few days, it registered a rain deficit of 49 per cent in June.

The June rain shortage for the rest of Gangetic Bengal is even higher at 67 per cent. This, however, is the fourth June in the past one decade to incur rain shortage.

As per the MeT office record, the all-time record of wettest June in Kolkata was June 1984 when the city received a total of 946.2 mm rain during the month.