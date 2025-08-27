‘No poor family to be left behind’: State steps in over Khadya Sathi access issues

Kolkata: The state Food and Supplies department is taking every possible measure to ensure that a genuine poor beneficiary is not left out from the benefits of food grains under Khadya Sathi scheme due to non-availability of Aadhar or inability to complete eKYC. It has come to the notice of the department that some families are facing challenges in accessing their entitled foodgrains due to such reasons.

Principal Secretary of state Food and Supplies department Parvez Ahmad Siddiqui has written to all district magistrates to conduct immediate enquiries into reported cases of exclusion, if any and ensure that timely and appropriate remedial actions are taken for such affected families.

They have also been asked to organise special inclusion campaigns in coordination with Gram Panchayats and block administration to identify left out households and ensure their expedited inclusion into the Khadya Sathi network. They have been instructed to review reports of Gram Sabha/ Duare Sarkar feedback and community based verifications of beneficiary list. The district magistrates have also been asked to instruct all ration dealers to maintain vigilance in their respective areas and report in writing any such cases to the concerned Food and Supplies officials where beneficiary or any of his family member has not been able to complete linking of ration card with Aadhar or complete eKYC or obtain Aadhar for any reason.

In case of non-availability of Aadhar or related issues, the concerned district officials have been asked to take up the matter with UIDAI authority.

“There are adequate arrangements in control order and in the portal to cover such special cases. If there is any other special situation in your district which can not be covered, you may like to refer to the department and we would try to cover it with a suitable solution,” the message by the Principal Secretary to the district magistrates and other concerned officials read.

He has sought a comprehensive district-wise report by August 31 stating action taken, number of cases identified, status of resolution, recommendations for inclusions in Khadya Sathi that cannot be resolved at the district level. “The matter must be treated with the utmost urgency and priority considering its direct impact on food security for vulnerable populations,” said a senior official of the Food department.