No poll duty for para teachers & medical officers: SEC

The state Election Commission (SEC) has written to the district Panchayat election officers of all the districts not to appoint para teachers or primary teachers and medical officers in poll duty with the panchayat elections scheduled to be held on July 8.

The Additional Secretary of the SEC in his directive has stated that it has come to the notice of the poll panel that there have been instances where para teachers have been appointed as Fourth Polling Officer and medical officers have been assigned poll duty. Any such officials appointed in poll duties should be exempted as per directions of the Commission.

However, the Commission has not assigned any reason for exempting these officials from poll duty. Medical officers are usually not assigned poll duties considering their association with emergency health services.