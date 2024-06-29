No politics involved in eviction drive: Gautam Deb

Darjeeling: Gautam Deb, Mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) stated that the ongoing evacuation drive, removing illegal construction from Government property is purely an administrative matter and has nothing to do with politics. In the Hills, the Mirik municipality continued the eviction drive.



Gautam Deb, talking to media on the sidelines of a Government programme in Darjeeling, stated “Eviction will continue as per the Chief Minister’s directive. The rights of people have to be safeguarded.”

When questioned on BJP’s allegations of the eviction drive being a political vendetta, Deb stated: “The election results were good. In 2019 the TMC had won 22 seats and this time we won 29 seats.

In 2019 the BJP had won 18 seats and this time the number has come down to 12 in West Bengal. We lost many seats marginally.

As per some areas in Siliguri and Jalpaiguri where we did not perform as expected, the party is reviewing this. It is purely organisational. What has eviction from Government land got to do with this? It is purely an administrative matter.”

Meanwhile, TMC-run Mirik Municipality continued the eviction drive from government land. 10 days ago shops, restaurants and makeshift shops were bulldozed in Mirik by the Municipality.

“On Friday we removed the illegal structures to which we had served notices 7 days ago. We have served notices to all such buildings that have been constructed on Government land.

Whether residence or hotel, illegal is illegal. Many have asked time. When the time expires we will take action. All illegal structures will be removed,” stated LB Rai. Taxi syndicate ticket counters were removed from government land on this day in Mirik.