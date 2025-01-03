No policy decision should be taken without my consent: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday clarified that the semester system will not be implemented in the primary level, thus negating the recent announcement of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) of introducing such a system in the primary level from the next academic year.

Bannerjee pulled up state Education minister Bratya Basu while chairing an administrative review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar. She questioned the department’s role for taking such a ‘policy decision’ by keeping her in the dark.

“The students of the primary level even find it difficult to properly recite poems. The state government is wanting to reduce their load of books at the primary level. However, this policy instead of relieving them of the pressure, will put more strain on the young minds. Hence, the semester system will not be implemented at the primary level,” said Banerjee. See P3