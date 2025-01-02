‘No policy decision should be taken sans my consent’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday clarified that the semester system will not be implemented in the primary level, thus negating the recent announcement of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) of introducing such a system in the primary level from the next academic year.

Bannerjee pulled up state Education minister Bratya Basu while chairing an administrative review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar. She questioned the department’s role for taking such a ‘policy decision’ by keeping her in the dark.

“The students of the primary level even find it difficult to properly recite poems. The state government is wanting to reduce their load of books at the primary level. However, this policy instead of relieving them of the pressure, will put more strain on the young minds. Hence, the semester system will not be implemented at the primary level,” said Banerjee.

Basu tried to explain that the entire matter related with the semester issue was sent to the state Chief Secretary for CM’s final approval.

“No notification will be issued until you accord the final nod,” Basu said. His explanation apparently did not satisfy the CM. “If the decision has not been approved then why have reports come out in the media? The message has been communicated to all since it was run by the media,” said Banerjee, making it clear that no policy decision should be taken without her consent.

She explained that the semester system can work at college and university level as the students are accustomed to such a system because of the maturity they have reached by then but such isn’t the case with primary level students.

“The primary education system will work as it is and there will be no change,” Banerjee clarified.