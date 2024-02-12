No plaint of any incident of rape received in Sandeshkhali: Police

Kolkata: Superintendent of Police (SP), Bashirhat Police District, Hossain Mehedi Rehman along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Barasat range Sumit Kumar on Monday claimed that no complaint of any incident of rape was received in Sandeshkhali.

A 10-member team, led by a DIG-ranked woman police officer, has been formed which will start a probe from Tuesday.

On Sunday during a press conference held by Kumar and Rehman, the villagers were urged to file written complaints at the local police station or can also reach out to the SP office. Rehman said: “A SP ranked woman police officer interacted with several villagers, especially with those who were seen complaining in front of the media persons. After gaining their confidence we have received four written complaints till Monday morning but no complaint of rape was received.”

It was also mentioned that the government and the state police are alert about the issues involving women in the area. Kumar advised the villagers to get in touch with the police or the special team if they have any complaints.