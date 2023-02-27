‘No place for inactive workers in Trinamool’

malda: Abdur Rahim Boxi, the district Trinamool Congress president, Malda district sent a strong message to a section of the party workers stating that they wouldn’t have a place in the party if they don’t work for it.



He stated this in a meeting at Samsi under the Malatipur Assembly constituency for upcoming Panchayat elections. He also termed the ‘dormant’ members of the party as ‘rotten potatoes.’

According to political observers, this is an attempt to plug infighting especially during elections.

In the past, there have been instances of infighting over selection of candidates and sometimes during distribution of the portfolios.

“If it is seen that any Anchal committee president or chairman is not playing an active role, then that president will be placed under the scanner. Before the elections, the block presidents should take the MLAs into confidence and decide whether these Anchal committee presidents can be retained or not. Two rotten potatoes spoil the whole sac. Drop the names of those who are not working from the committee. There is no place for idle people in TMC,” retorted Boxi.

Ujjal Dutta, BJP president of North Malda organisational district, said: “Trinamool does not give importance to the workers of the lower ranks.”