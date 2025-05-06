No permission given for rooftop restaurant or cafeteria: BMC Mayor

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor, Krishna Chakraborty on Monday has said that they have not given permission to any rooftop restaurant or cafeteria and do not receive any tax from such eateries.

Mayor also informed that the details will be shared with the Bidhannagar City Police. The councillors have been asked to share the details either with the police directly or through the BMC. Apart from the BMC, in a joint meeting of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) and New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), it has been decided that the rooftop restaurants and cafeterias that are running in New Town and Sector V will likely be given notice to shut down.

Sources informed that notices will likely be sent to such eateries with a direction to shut down starting from Tuesday. An inspection was conducted in Sector V in the past few days at the rooftop restaurants. As per the data of NKDA and NDITA, there are five rooftop restaurants in New Town and nine such eateries are running in Sector V. This apart, two fire safety officers will be appointed in NKDA and NDITA who will closely monitor the fire audit process.

Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Headquarters of Bidhannagar City Police, Badana Varun Chandra Sekhar said that they are going to write to the civic bodies for verification of license and other necessary documents of the restaurants and cafeterias that are currently running on the rooftops.

“We are communicating to the local authorities like BMC, NKDA to verify and take necessary action,” said Jt. CP Headquarters.