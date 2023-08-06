No one should buy any flat unless registered with WBRERA: Min

Kolkata: State Housing minister Aroop Biswas said that Bengal has made registration under West Bengal Real Estate Regulatory Authority (WBRERA) mandatory for six flats situated on 3 cottah land to ensure that parties do not get fleeced by lesser-known developers.



“It has been witnessed that particularly in small projects in which lesser-known promoters are involved, people are getting cheated during the buying of flats. We want to ensure the promoter’s commitment is delivered. No one should buy any flat unless it is registered with WBRERA,” Biswas said at the Home Front 2023, event organised by CREDAI Bengal on Saturday.

The event showcased over 100 properties and 25 plus stalls and offered visitors diverse options in residential housing in Kolkata and the peripheries where large housing development is currently underway.

The exhibition prioritised transparency, quality and WBRERA approval for reliability and trustworthiness.

Sidharth Pansari, President, CREDAI Bengal said: “The very focus of our exhibitions is to facilitate direct contact between the consumer and the real estate companies. In the digital era, the

information available online is humongous. But the exhibition cuts the clutter and makes it easy for would-be buyers to zero in on a choice or at least exposes them to the best options in terms of the

locations, pricing, choice of developer, amenities that they are seeking.”