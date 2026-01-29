No one kept their promise but ‘Didi did’, says Dev

KOLKATA: For megastar and three-time TMC Ghatal MP Dev, standing beside Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the virtual launch of the long-awaited Ghatal Master Plan in Singur on Wednesday was an emotional moment.

Overwhelmed, Dev said that while many had made promises, only the CM fulfilled hers. “Didi had promised to implement the Ghatal Master Plan. She had allocated Rs 500 crore in the budget, and today she has delivered. No one else kept their word. The one who kept the promise is the CM,” he said.

Ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections, Dev had expressed reluctance to contest and said he would do so only if the Ghatal Master Plan was implemented. The CM and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had assured him of the project, a commitment fulfilled on Wednesday.

Praising the CM further, Dev said: “What Didi did today was not easy. The people of Ghatal had been waiting for someone who would understand their pain.

When I first took oath as an MP, I spoke in Bengali at the Parliament and raised the issue of Ghatal. I went to Delhi and attended meetings, but no one kept their promise. Didi did.” Calling himself a son of Ghatal, Dev said the Plan’s file remained on the tables of successive governments and departments without action.

“They took votes and left. A party that has protected people for the last 15 years deserves to win. Today is my happiest day as the MP after 12 years. I thank Didi and Abhishek,” said a visibly moved Dev.