‘No one can stop change of power in Delhi on June 4’

Kolkata: Before the silence period began at 6 pm on Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee conducted two roadshows in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency. During the campaigning for the final phase of the Parliamentary polls, he declared that no one would be able to stop the change of power in Delhi on June 4, predicting that the BJP would be ousted.



His roadshow witnessed a huge gathering on both sides of the road. Banerjee, this time, is fighting to increase his vote margin. Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday wrote on X: “The pioneer of the Diamond Harbour Model and Ma, Mati, Manush candidate, Shri @abhishekaitc ’s roadshow in Falta attracted thousands of eager attendees. The event’s pace slowed to a crawl, overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who had gathered on the streets. This spontaneous participation is a testament to our Nat’l GS’ dedicated service and the trust he has earned through a decade of hardwork and selflessness.” Addressing the gathering from the two roadshows at Maheshtala and Falta, Abhishek said: “It’s just a matter of three to four days. From what I read and understood from people’s perception, the Modi government is going out of power. People have decided to oust this ‘Bangla-birodhi’ (anti-Bengal) BJP who stopped Bengal’s funds. These are the same people who sold the dignity of our women in front of the entire nation by plotting a sinister conspiracy related to Sandeshkhali.”

Banerjee further said: “Just because we eat fish, Modi ji called us anti-national. In the coming days, people will teach a lesson to the BJP. You (BJP) have the support of ED-CBI-Income Tax, EC and all other agencies while I have common people’s support. You won’t be able to defeat me despite all your intimidation using Central agencies.”

He added: “Today is the last of campaigns. Have been out on the roads for the last three months. Today, I am ending my campaign at Maheshtala. In the seventh phase, including Bengal, a total of 57 seats across India will be going for polls on June 1. In Bengal, nine seats are going for polls. On June 1, when Diamond Harbour and other seats go for polls, people will reject the BJP. On June 4, there will be a change of power in Delhi. No one can stop it.” Abhishek further stated that the TMC-led state government has fulfilled its promises of development in the Diamond Harbour seat. Banerjee said that a survey by the state government is underway to assess the damage caused by Cyclone ‘Remal’. “The government is surveying to assess the damage caused by the storm. Owners of houses, which have been damaged, will be compensated with Rs 1.2 lakh each by our Bengal government within 15 days. We will not have to ask for support from anybody,” Banerjee said.