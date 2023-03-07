No. of traffic-related cases dip by over 4L in 2022: Official

KOLKATA: The number of traffic violation cases, according to police officials, has gone down significantly after the police took up multiple traffic awareness drives.



Compared to the 2021 data, about 4,39,490 fewer traffic-related cases were filed in 2022.

Post-pandemic, the number of vehicles on the road had increased massively.

With most people opting to travel using private vehicles, it became extremely crucial to manage the traffic.

The number of cases in 2021 had gone up slightly from the one recorded in 2020. According to the data, a total of 29, 58,162 traffic-related cases were registered in the city in 2021.

However, in 2022, this number reduced to 25,18, 672.

This reduction was made possible by the consistent campaigning by the Kolkata Traffic Police to make people aware of traffic norms and road safety. Moreover, the number of two-wheelers wearing helmets increased in the city, according to Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Vineet Goyal.

He also informed that at least 80 per cent of people in the city drive within the prescribed speed limit.

It has been claimed by officers that the increase in fines has also led to people following traffic laws. Currently, if one is caught riding a bike without a helmet the fine is Rs 1,000, for reckless driving, it is Rs 5,000, in absence of a pollution control certificate it is Rs 10,000. Earlier the fine for the absence of pollution control certificate used to be Rs 1,000.