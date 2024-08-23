‘No. of students increased this year, coaching for class XI starts’

Siliguri: ‘Alor Dishari’, the free coaching classes launched by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), has become a successful project.



All the students who took the classes appeared for their examinations with good marks. The number of students has also increased this year, with the introduction of classes for the students of class XI.

SMC is going to felicitate those students and will provide them with educational kits through a program which will be held on Saturday.

“We are very happy to announce that our project ‘Alor Dishari’ has become a successful project. Many students got help from the coaching classes. More students have joined the classes this year,” said Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri.

For the convenience of the underprivileged but meritorious students, the SMC started the free coaching centre at Siliguri Boys’ High School premises on May 15, 2023, with about 100 students of Class IX and X in Bengali medium along with some students of Hindi Medium, for English and Science subjects under West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

Out of these, 46 students were from class 10 who got very good marks in their examination. Five students got 90 per cent and above marks, four students got 85 and above, three students got 80 per cent and above, three students got 75 per cent marks, three students got 70 per cent marks and four students got 60 per cent marks.

Currently, there are 221 students: 93 students of class XI, 81 in class X and 47 in class IX. Classes of Science and Arts subjects have been started for class XI students.

There are 30 teachers and 2 convenors who are teaching the students. They have been given Rs 400 per class as an honorarium. Classes take place four days a week.