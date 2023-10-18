No. of fatal accidents in city have gone down in past few years, says Kolkata Police

Kolkata: Several steps taken by the Kolkata Police helped to bring down the number of fatal accidents in the city in the past few years.



During 2021, the number of fatal accidents were 185 in which 196 people were killed. In 2022, the number of fatal accidents went down to 178 in which 185 persons were killed.

On Tuesday, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal published the Kolkata Traffic Police Annual Review and said: “Road safety is a very important activity for the Kolkata Police.

In 2016, the road safety initiative was initiated by none other than the Chief Minister. The number of road traffic accidents were almost 450 in that year.

Despite the area and number of vehicles having increased, the fatality has come down as low as 185. This will come down further. Every year we are improving using technology and enforcement.”

According to the report, compared to the metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, the number of road traffic accidents, including the fatal ones, Kolkata is in a far better position.

As per the report published by the Kolkata Police, in 2022, 1461 people were killed in 1428 accidents in Delhi. In Chennai, 507 people were killed in 499 accidents, in Bengaluru 772 people were killed in 752 accidents and in Mumbai 268 people became victims of road traffic accidents in 257 accidents last year.