‘No objection to victim kin visiting RG Kar crime site’

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday that it has no objection to the family members of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder victim visiting the place of occurrence.

Before the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, CBI counsel Rajdeep Mazumder stated: “We are concerned about the victim’s family also. If the lawyer and family wants to visit, the CBI has no objection. We feel their agony. If the court passes an order for them to visit, we do not have any problem.”

The court was hearing a plea by the parents of the victim, a postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered inside a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, 2024. The case is currently under investigation by the CBI. The accused, Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer, was arrested and later convicted.

Justice Ghosh directed the counsel for the victim’s parents to file a formal application requesting permission to visit the site.

The court stated that appropriate directions would be issued following the submission of the application.

During the proceedings, the counsel conveyed the parents’ desire to visit the area surrounding the scene of the incident. “I don’t want to visit the hall, but see the area around,” he submitted to the court.

The visit request comes as part of the family’s continuing pursuit of justice in the high-profile case that has drawn significant public and judicial attention. The High Court will take up the matter again after the formal application is placed before it.