‘No objection to NIA probe in Egra blast case, guilty should be held’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ordered Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into the cracker unit blast at Egra in East Midnapore in which at least nine persons were killed and several others were injured.



She also made it clear that she has no objections to NIA (National Investigation Agency) probe in the case but reiterated that the real culprits must be brought to book. Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and one lakh each to the injured.

“Those (the BJP) who are demanding an NIA investigation, I have no problem. If NIA wants to take up the investigation, they can. I want the truth to be unearthed and the offenders to be arrested,“ Banerjee said at a press conference in Nabanna.

She added that the probe in the case has already been started and ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh has headed for Egra. The Fire and Emergency Services department has also been directed to submit a report on the incident. “What I have learnt is that the owner of the firecracker unit was arrested earlier too but got bail from the court. The local IC should be showcased, he should have had proper information,“ Banerjee who is also in charge of the Home department said. The IC was showcased soon after this.

The factory owner Krishnapada Bag was arrested by the police during Kali Puja last year and then he got bail.

”The place where the incident took place is an isolated place at the border of Bengal and Odisha. The factory owner may have fled to Odisha. Wherever he may be hiding, we will bring him to book. I have heard that he used to supply firecrackers to Odisha and Bangladesh too,” remarked Banerjee.

Reacting to allegations of Opposition that the factory owner was a Trinamool Congress worker, Banerjee said that she was pained by the loss of lives in the incident and appealed to all not to embroil politics in the case. “The Sahara Gram Panchayat in Egra where the incident took place has been taken over by the BJP two months back with an Independent candidate being nominated as the Prradhan of the Panchayat. Even our local MLA was stopped from entering the area. I have asked Dr. Manas Bhunia (who is also the Cabinet minister and MLA from Sabang) to visit the site. It has become a practice that in areas where BJP has a somewhat strong foothold no one is allowed to enter. The political leaders and the press has the right to go to any place in the state,“ Banerjee maintained.

Reacting to police being beaten up in the Egra incident, Banerjee said that the BJP, the CPI(M) and the Congress instigate the common people in their political programme for making the police their soft target. “The police are our saviour and I have directed the administration to take strong action against those who beat up cops. People have the right to agitate but they should not stop police from discharging their duties,“ she added.

The forensic, as well as the bomb squad, have also started a probe in the case.