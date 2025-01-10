No Metro services for two Sundays

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced that there will be no services on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line for two consecutive Sundays, starting from January 12, to conduct an interlocking test for the Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) system between Salt Lake Sector V- Howrah Maidan.

As a result, Metro services will be suspended on this stretch on both Sundays, January 12 and January 19. Services on the Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah stretch of the Green Line will remain unavailable on Sundays, as usual.

The 16.6-kilometre East-West corridor (Green Line) is operational in two phases. The 2-kilometre stretch between Esplanade and Sealdah remained unfinished for a long time due to water ingress and tunnel collapses in the Bowbazar area. These issues have now been largely resolved and work on the stretch is progressing.

The exhaustive interlocking test is crucial to interface and integrate both software and hardware of the CBTC system in the entire stretch of the

East-West corridor.