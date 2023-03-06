No major irregularities found in implementation of PM Awas Yojana in Bengal, writes Centre

kolkata: Refuting allegations from the BJP leaders in Bengal about corruption in PM Awas Yojana, the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj has written to the state government that there has hardly been any misappropriation of funds or any major irregularities in connection with the housing scheme.



The communiqué from the Secretary of Ministry of Panchayati Raj to the Chief Secretary of Bengal follows after Central team visited a number of districts in Bengal and submitted their report to the Union government. The letter states that the selection of beneficiaries in Bengal have been in adherence to rules and regulations and the beneficiaries whose names have been omitted have also been done according to rules.

“I will make a statement regarding the letter from the Centre in the floor of the state Assembly,” state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Pradip Majumdar said.

A senior official of the department said that the letter mentions that the Centre has investigated whether there has been demand for money against sanctioning of houses under Awas Yojana but there has hardly been any evidence in support. “The letter also stated that action should be taken against persons who have been found to be involved in irregularities. However, the Centre has found no irregularities. So will we take action against those who had made false allegations of corruption?,” a Nabanna official questioned sarcastically.

The Centre has spoken with people in as many as seven districts but there have been hardly any complaints of demand of any bribe for inclusion of name in beneficiary list of Awas Yojana. In Malda where maximum allegations of corruption were made by the saffron leadership, it was found that the state has cut off 11 out of 13 names that were wrongly put in the beneficiary list.

“The Central team has found some minor lapses which are primarily procedural,” the Nabanna

official said.