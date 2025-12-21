‘No major change in minimum temperatures across Bengal’

KOLKATA: Dry weather is likely to prevail across Bengal, with no major change in minimum temperatures during the next five days, the weather office said on Saturday. A gradual fall in minimum temperatures by two degrees Celsius is expected in the subsequent two days, it said in a bulletin. Shallow fog is likely to occur at one or two places over all districts of Bengal on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Darjeeling recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, while Kalimpong notched 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. Alipurduar recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state’s plains at 10 degrees Celsius, followed by Purulia at 11 degrees Celsius. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius. Other places that registered significantly low minimum temperatures include Bardhaman (11.6 degrees Celsius), Sriniketan (11.9 degrees Celsius) and Bankura (12.4 degrees Celsius), it added.