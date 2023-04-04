‘No link of occultist found in Tiljala child murder case’

kolkata: In connection to the investigation in the Tiljala child murder case, the Kolkata Police have found no involvement of any ‘tantrik’ (occultist) as reportedly alleged by the accused.



Police, however, claimed that Kumar—the key accused—had framed the story of a ‘tantrik’ to confuse police and hide his perversion.

It had been alleged that Kumar was addicted to pornography. Several porn clippings were reportedly found in his smartphone. Kumar thought that if he framed a story about a ‘tantrik’, he might be given less punishment.

However, police had doubts about his claims as the nature of torture and style of murder was not like the usual black magic cases. But cops did not rule out the angle before a thorough investigation.

Police had searched for the suspected ‘tantrik’ in all the possible places in Kolkata and Tarapith. When no clue was found, Kumar was grilled in a bit harsh manner following which he confessed that there was no ‘tantrik’ involved.

A minor girl was allegedly abducted and murdered by her neighbour in Tiljala on Sunday. The accused Alok Kumar was arrested on Sunday after the girl’s body was found in his flat wrapped inside a sack.

According to police, the girl aged about eight years lived with her parents in a flat of a five-storied apartment building having 32 small flats located on Sridhar Roy Road in Tiljala. She was missing since Sunday morning.

She went downstairs to dump garbage but did not return. After searching for the girl for a few hours, her family members approached the police around 12 pm.

While searching the flats, cops found the girl’s body wrapped in a sack from inside Kumar’s flat. He was immediately taken into custody and the girl’s body was sent for autopsy after the necessary procedure.