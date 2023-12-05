No letter on inquiry received yet, says JU prof Omprakash Mishra

Kolkata: Jadavpur University’s (JU) International Relations department professor Omprakash Mishra claims to not have received any letter by the authorities mentioning an inquiry against him. The officiating vice-chancellor (V-C) Buddhadeb Sau on Monday had decided to constitute a four-member committee to probe the allegations made against Mishra.



In his letter to the Registrar, Sau stated that the committee will submit the report within 15 working days. He proposed the names of professor Tushar Jash of the School of Energy Studies as the chairman of the committee, professor Anupam Debsarkar of Civil Engineering as the convener, and professors Debasish Biswas of physics and Subhajit Naskar of International Relations as the members.

In a statement shared by Mishra on his social media, he said: “I have been associated with the university for 35 years. No authority has ever shared such a letter. With regards to this too, I have not received any letter yet. No explanation has been sought from me. I came to know about it through the media.”

Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of state universities, had ordered an inquiry against Mishra, who is the former vice-chancellor of North Bengal University (NBU) based on the complaints made by the teacher. Mishra claimed that he came to know of the inquiry through a WhatsApp forward at around 11:50 pm on July 1.