No legit voter will be deleted for absence in 2002 rolls: EC

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has assured citizens that there is no need to panic if a voter’s name is missing from the 2002 electoral roll.

The clarification comes amid apprehensions during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which began across Bengal on Tuesday.

As of 4 pm on Wednesday, around 84 lakh enumeration forms had been distributed across Bengal. A senior Election Commission official explained that the absence of a name from the 2002 roll will not automatically lead to deletion from the current voter list. “After Booth Level Officers (BLOs) distribute enumeration forms, voters should fill them up and submit them as instructed. They must not fill columns B and C and no documents need to be attached at this stage,” the official said.