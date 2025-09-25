No leave for forest personnel in elephant zones amid Puja vigil

Kolkata: The state Forest department has cancelled leave of all its frontline staff, right from Ban Sahayaks to Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), in elephant-prone divisions of South Bengal to minimise risks of human elephant conflict during the Durga Puja. The Puja season becomes more risk-prone as families walk forest-bound roads late at night to visit pandals and villagers collect fuel wood, mushrooms, medicinal plants or sal leaves from the forests very early in the morning.

11 divisions covering forests of Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Birbhum have been earmarked as risk-prone. “It is in these moments—when excitement overshadows caution—that accidents occur. Unlike tigers or leopards, elephants are not predators. They are peaceful herbivores. But when startled or when protecting their calves, they can become dangerous. Most fatalities occur not out of aggression, but because the animal feels threatened,” said Singaram Kulandaivel, Chief Conservator of Forests (west).

Elaborating on the precautionary measures taken, he said that every hand will be on duty and special elephant patrols will be taken up in high-risk zones with rosters covering dawn, dusk and night. There will be 24×7 vigil teams and mobile squads with elephant trackers ready to respond to emergencies. Miking and awareness campaigns in local languages and Santali will be held across villages and coordination with Police, Railways and Electricity departments will be ensured to prevent electrocution, track accidents or sagging wires.

A senior forest official of Jhargram division said that emphasis will be on community involvement through Forest Protection Committees (FPCs) to spread alerts quickly. There will be posters and notice boards displaying the do’s and don’ts at strategic locations, early warning systems, including bulk messages and helplines, to alert villagers about elephant movement, special camp offices and coordination teams for Puja pandals and crowded areas and watchguarding all the Puja pandals located in forest fringes with forest staff reaching out to the pandals to ensure safety, not to celebrate.

Local residents in elephant-prone areas have been advised to avoid forest paths during dawn, dusk and night that are peak elephant movement hours, always carry a strong torchlight when travelling at night as the pachyderms dislike sudden blinding light but visible illumination can help spot them early. They have been asked not to store or consume country liquor in open spaces as its smell strongly attracts elephants, to desist from chasing, teasing or throwing objects at elephants as it provokes aggression.

The villagers have also been advised to report sightings immediately to the local forest beat office or helpline and respect warning signs, barricades and advisories issued by the Forest department.

“Our forest team will be vigilant but true safety can only be achieved if every resident and visitor to the forest areas also shares the responsibility,” added Kulandaivel.