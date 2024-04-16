No interim stay on CBI investigation into recruitment irregularities

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to grant an interim stay on the order passed by the Single Bench which directed CBI investigation into the recruitment irregularities in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area. The Single Bench of Justice Biswajit Basu had directed the special investigation team of CBI to conduct preliminary examination and analysis of the allegations made in an anonymous letter and submit a report.

The mysterious letter alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in the GTA area. The CBI was directed to submit a report within 15 days after checking the authenticity of the letter. The Advocate General representing the state submitted that the CBI manual states that in case of anonymous complaints, it is not to be enquired or investigated by CBI. AG raised questions on whether they can be asked to enquire into the letter. The appeal was heard by the Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon, who directed the state to give details of the case. The matter will be heard on April 18 at 2 pm.

Earlier, Justice Basu had asked the Bidhannagar Police to submit a report on why the FIR was not lodged despite receiving a complaint from the Education department. The department had registered a complaint related to the alleged irregularities in the teacher recruitment in schools under GTA. The names of former Education minister Partha Chatterjee, GTA leader Binay Tamang, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad leader Trinankur Bhattacharya, District Inspector of Schools Prangobinda Sarkar and four others have been mentioned in the FIR. The GTA was also asked to disclose the particulars of the guest teacher whose appointment have been approved as regular teachers of the government-aided schools in the area.