‘No injury mark found on body of the deceased’

Kolkata: The man who died inside the Amherst Street Police Station (PS) on Wednesday has no injury mark on his body, said sources.



On Thursday a team of doctors conducted the autopsy of Ashok Singh’s body who died inside the Amherst Street Police Station. The whole process was videographed. The autopsy surgeons reportedly found a tumour in the brain. Also, a haemorrhage was spotted. Doctors suspect that Ashok was suffering from a brain tumour and was under treatment. However, it is not clear whether the tumour was malignant or not. To ascertain this fact, a sample has been collected for biopsy.

The autopsy surgeons suspect that the haemorrhage occurred due to a rupture of the aneurysm (bulging, weakened area in the wall of a blood vessel resulting in an abnormal widening or ballooning). Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon a team of the homicide section went to the Amherst Street Police Station and checked the CCTV footage.

As claimed by the police, Ashok was seen entering the police station at 5:43 pm and was seen coming out at 5:45 pm. He again entered the police station at 5:46 pm and was seen walking towards the Investigating Officers’ (IO) room which is out of the CCTV coverage area. At 5:54 pm Ashok was seen calling a local BJP leader Madanlal Gupta who knew a police officer at Amherst Street Police Station.

He talked with Gupta for 132 seconds. At 6 pm, Gupta called the police officer he knew but failed to talk due to a network issue for 45 seconds. At 6:02 pm, Gupta again called the officer.

At 6:02:20 pm the officer was seen walking towards the IO room. At 6:04 pm, Ashok’s family members were seen entering the police station. At that time, the officer told them about Ashok’s health issues. At 6:10 pm Ashok was being taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Ashok was not assaulted by the cops inside the police station.

He suspected that Ashok might have been suffering from some sort of ailment and suddenly fell severely ill.