No increase in rates of hiring vehicles during Panchayat polls, says SEC

Kolkata: The state Transport department has communicated to the state Election Commission (SEC) that there will be no increase in the rates of hiring vehicles during the Panchayat elections scheduled to be held on July 8.



The Commission will provide more or less the same rate that was offered during the 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

According to the Commission, Rs 2,300 per day for buses and Rs 1,900 per day for minibuses (excluding fuel for both) will be provided. For small passenger ones with a seating capacity of 7, including the driver, the rate will be Rs 810 while for maxi cabs with a seating capacity of 8 to 13 persons, the rate will be Rs 1,190.

Tiffin allowances at the rate of Rs 200 per day per person will be given to those associated with such transport services. The rates for other goods vehicles and ferries have also been communicated to all concerned operators.

Buses and minibuses are required in large numbers for transportation of voting personnel as well as policemen to the polling booths across the state for smooth conduct of the elections and this has been the practice during Assembly polls as well as the Parliamentary elections.

The organisation of the bus operators had written to the SEC urging him to hike charges as well as tiffin charges for the employees associated with buses and minibuses during the ensuing Panchayat polls.

The bus operators stated in their letter that the operational cost of buses and minibuses has increased by 60 to70 per cent on an average. The operators had requested for providing Rs 3,500 per day with a minimum 80 per cent advance before reporting election duty in the case of private buses while for minibuses an amount of Rs 3,000 per day. They had sought a revision of ‘khoraki’ and tiffin charges from Rs 170 to Rs 500.