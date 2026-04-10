‘No inclusion, no vote’ slogan rocks Karandighi

Raiganj: Locals whose names were deleted from the rolls of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process launched an agitation at Temarpur village under Altapur in Karandighi police station area of North Dinajpur district on Thursday afternoon.



Raising the slogan “No inclusion, no vote”, the aggrieved voters warned that unless their names are restored, the entire village would boycott the upcoming elections. The protest reflects a broader unrest across West Bengal, where large-scale deletions from electoral rolls have triggered demonstrations in several districts.

According to local sources, the agitation centred around two booths located at the Temarpur FP School. Protesters claimed that a significant number of genuine voters were excluded during the adjudication process despite submitting the required documents earlier.

Noor Ali, one of the affected residents, alleged that 183 names from booth number 143 and 164 from booth number 144 were deleted. “We have been voting for over thirty years. This appears to be a conspiracy against us,” he added. Another protester, Mainur Sheikh, stated: “Villagers had attended hearings and furnished all necessary documents as per Election Commission guidelines. Despite that, names were removed without valid reasons. We demand immediate inclusion before elections are conducted.”

The protesters appealed to Election Commission officials to intervene promptly and restore their voting rights, warning of a complete poll boycott in the village if their demands remain unmet.