‘No illegal encroachments will be allowed in Siliguri’

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, held a meeting with Siliguri Greater and Small Business Association and a few traders of Sevoke Road and instructed them not to install any shop or stall on the road, thereby blocking the high drains or encroaching upon the roads.On Tuesday, the meeting was held at the conference hall of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). Along with the Mayor, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor and others were present at the meeting.

“I have requested the traders not block the drains or encroach on the roads while conducting business. If they disregard our request, we will have to take legal action,” Deb added. One of the major problems of the city is illegal encroachment.

A large number of traders have been doing business by encroaching the road or on top of the slabs of high drains, which has resulted in problems.

The Sevoke Road is being widened and high drains will be built there. Therefore, the Mayor requested them not to set up any stalls by encroaching on the road or high drains in advance.