Siliguri: The day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pulled up administrative heads and public representatives on different issues, including encroachment of government land, Gautam Deb, Mayor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) held an internal meeting with all councillors of the SMC belonging to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday at the PWD Inspection Bungalow in Siliguri.



Banerjee had expressed discontent over different issues ranging from drinking water supply to encroachment of government land in different areas of Dabgram Fulbari Constituency. She had also instructed Deb to look into the issues immediately. The Mayor instructed all the councillors to remain vigilant in their wards and address any such issue immediately.

He also stated that action will be taken against encroachment o government land. “No illegal encroachment or land grabbing will be tolerated. Police will take strict action against land mafias and we will keep strict vigil on this from the SMC. We have been continuously conducting drives against illegal construction and encroachment. Future action will be more stringent. All the instructions given by the CM will be strictly followed,” said the Mayor.

The Chief Minister had held a meeting with chairpersons, mayors, councillors of different municipalities of Bengal on Monday at the Nabanna where she expressed annoyance over the performance of various urban local bodies. She pulled up heads on issues pertaining to water supply, neglect in waste management, encroachment on government land, extortion and improper street lighting. “I will clean up the entire system and then go for fresh elections. If need be, the clean-up will start from my home,” she said.

Gautam Deb, also came in the line of fire of the Chief Minister. The CM discredited him for poor performance of the civic body. She also asked him to be proactive in stopping land encroachments.

“We are aware of what is happening in Dabgram-Fulbari, Sevoke Road, Kawakhali areas. Mafias are occupying government land and selling the land. We have initiated a probe and will not spare these people. Gautam (Deb), you are here and you can’t evade your responsibility,” said Mamata Banerjee while addressing the meeting. She added: “These land mafias have voted BJP into power.

With their support BJP won the elections.”There are several complaints of land being occupied by land mafias in and around Siliguri. “In Adhikar Pally in Dabgram-Fulbari, there are illegal constructions underway. Police will take action against this,” Deb added.

SMC was in the list of worst-performing civic bodies of the state in the avenue of drinking water supply. In this regard, the Mayor said: “Work on the mega water project has started. We faced a tough time to supply water due to the flash floods in Teesta and the lack of a reservoir. An alternative intake well is also being constructed. We have asked all the boroughs to ensure that people regularly receive drinking water.”