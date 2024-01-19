‘No hike in fare of vessels for Gangasagar Mela pilgrims’

Kolkata: State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Thursday rubbished Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s allegation that the devotees visiting Gangasagar Mela in Sagar Island were forced to pay vessel fares that are more than the normal tariff. Presenting data, Chakraborty said that no vessel fares were hiked and that even in some routes, the fare was reduced from when Adhikari was the transport minister.



“During Adhikari’s tenure as transport minister in 2018-19, vessel fare between Lot number 8 to Kachuberia remained at Rs 45 but we have reduced the fare to Rs 40. Our Chief Minister wants people to get transport and all other services at minimum cost. Fare between Namkhana and Chemaguri was Rs 85 during Adhikari’s time. It remains unchanged. Despite the hike in price of diesel due to the Centre’s inaction, the Bengal government has not increased any fare. The Opposition leader is spreading canards only to malign the state government in front of the people of Bengal,” Chakraborty said.

He once again reminded that Gangasagar Mela turned out to be a huge success under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Over 1.10 crore pilgrims attended Gangasagar Mela and took a holy dip. The state government arranged all the modern facilities and services to make the grand event a success.

Adhikari on Wednesday accused the Bengal government of converting the annual Gangasagar Mela into a money-minting event to fill its coffers. Senior Trinamool Congress leader and state Power minister Aroop Biswas had said that the state government bore the entire expenses of the Gangasagar Mela but the BJP leader like Adhikari is making an attempt to lower the magnitude of the event.

In a post on X, Biswas on Wednesday said: “The GoWB has spared no effort in making Gangasagar Mela a one-of-a-kind experience. But @SuvenduWB, like a jilted lover, has to cast aspersions on every commendable initiative.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the Centre has not given national status to Gangasagar Mela. State had waived taxes for pilgrims who visit the Mela. The state government had requested the Centre on several occasions to give a national status to Gangasagar Mela but nothing happened, Banerjee had stated.