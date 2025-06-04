‘No food or water should be shared...’ Schools across the city begin Covid awareness amid rising cases

Kolkata: With a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, schools across Kolkata have begun issuing precautionary advisories to students, focusing on hygiene, mask use during travel and staying home if unwell. While no official government guidelines have been issued, many institutions have independently initiated awareness drives to reinforce sanitation and safety practices. Students are being advised not to share food or water bottles and are encouraged to wash their hands regularly and use sanitisers. Although masks are not mandatory, their use is being recommended in crowded places and while commuting. At Bethune Collegiate School, assistant mistress-in-charge Sabari Bhattacharya said teachers are issuing verbal instructions in classrooms. “We are advising students not to share food or water bottles and to carry hand sanitisers. Wearing masks has been suggested while travelling, but the heat is discouraging mask use in classrooms,” she said.

Taking a more formal approach, Naraindass Bangur Memorial Multipurpose School issued an emergency circular. Headmaster Sanjay Barua asked parents not to send children to school if they display symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, sore throat or vomiting. The notice urges medical consultation and full recovery before returning to school. “Masks may be used if needed, but no food or water should be shared under any circumstances,” the circular stated. “Since our school includes a primary section, we felt it necessary to act early. It’s better to be cautious than regret later,” Barua added. At Barisha Janakalyan Vidyapith for Girls, which reopened on Monday after the summer vacation, emphasis has been placed on hand hygiene. “All students and staff have been asked to wash their hands upon entering the school premises. While masks are not compulsory, they are encouraged during travel. Sick students should stay home and inform the school, but illness shouldn’t become an excuse for skipping classes,” said headmistress Sharmila Sengupta. Park Institution has also started sensitising students. “We’re focusing on distancing, avoiding food-sharing, and advising masks, though they’re not mandatory due to the absence of government guidelines and the ongoing heat,” said headmaster Supriyo Panja. Meanwhile, some like Jadavpur Vidyapith and Chetla Boys’ School are adopting a ‘wait and watch’ approach, closely monitoring the situation before implementing additional measures. “We’ve not enforced mask usage yet due to the heat, but we may consider measures if the situation worsens,” said Subhra Chakraborty, acting headmaster of Chetla Boys’ School.