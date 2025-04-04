No flight ops affected: Kol airport

Kolkata: Following reports of an aircraft being stuck at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) Kolkata causing operational disruptions went viral along with a video footage, airport officials clarified that the aircraft seen in the footage is an old, retired aircraft brought in for dismantling.

The airport statement said: “It is a standard practice for airports to facilitate the arrival of decommissioned aircraft for dismantling and recycling in an environmentally responsible manner.

This process is part of a well-regulated aviation industry practice, ensuring that old aircraft are safely deconstructed, and their parts are either repurposed or disposed of sustainably.”

“Additionally, to prevent any inconvenience to the nearby public and to ensure that normal aircraft operations remain unaffected, the airport operator has chosen the lean period, i.e., nighttime, for the removal of obsolete aircraft,” the statement read.

Airport officials said, prior coordination with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the local police is carried out before the aircraft is removed, ensuring a smooth and well-managed process.

“We assure all passengers and stakeholders that Kolkata Airport continues to operate as per the highest safety and operational standards,” the statement concluded.