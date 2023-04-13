No FIR against job scam investigators without HC nod

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday again criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the delay in the recruitment scam case probe. This apart, Justice Gangopadhyay also directed that no FIR can be registered against the CBI and ED in any of the Police Stations without permission of the High Court. On Thursday, Justice Gangopadhyay during the hearing of the issue over Kuntal Ghosh’s letter said that he knows very well about what to do if the investigating agencies fail to reach the top of the corruption. He also mentioned that so far those who have been arrested by the Central agencies in connection with the recruitment scam case are ‘brokers’. The investigating agencies must probe to find the whereabouts of the actual money. Justice Gangopadhyay further mentioned that the CBI so far has reached till waist of corruption. He directed to pace up the investigation. Justice Gangopadhyay also suggested the CBI to change its counsel. Meanwhile, Justice Gangopadhyay on Thursday directed the CBI and ED that the Central agencies can question Abhishek Banerjee if necessary in the case related to the letter of Kuntal who is at present in judicial custody.

